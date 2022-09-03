Good morning to all of you believers and non-believers alike! We have arrived at the first FULL Saturday of college football, and our beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the Horseshoe to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Everything that can be said has been said. If you think you missed anything, please check out our Game Week Stream for all of the coverage from this past week.

ESPN’s College Gameday is on hand, so if you want to start the day with the clown takes of that particular network, the coverage starts at 9:00 AM.

WHERE, WHEN, AND HOW TO WATCH

Where: Columbus, Ohio, Ohio Stadium (The Horseshoe)

When: Saturday, September 3, @ 7:30 PM EST

How to Watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

Notre Dame continues to be a huge underdog to the Buckeyes. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State is now a 16 point favorite over the Irish with an OVER/UNDER of 59 points.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.