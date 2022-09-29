The best Notre Dame Stadium One-Star Google reviews

For 66 years Notre Dame Stadium saw very little change on its hallowed grounds. The expansion in the mid 1990’s made Notre Dame games more accessible to more fans from around the country, and then the installation of artificial turf and the Crossroads project made Notre Dame Stadium more (or less) than just a Cathedral of College Football — it became a multi-purpose facility.

While quiet and tame crowds still give off that classic country club vibe it’s anything but that now with more people than ever walking through the gates for one event or another. Because of this, there are more and more opinions about Notre Dame Stadium that are floating around the internet. Some of those opinions are less than great for Notre Dame Stadium. So... let’s take a look at some of the best 1-Star Google Reviews.

GARTH BROOKS

This is what happens when you allow a geriatric country star top billing in a college football stadium in the north.

TECHNOLOGY

It was going to happen at one point or another, but in a post COVID world, Notre Dame moved to digital tickets.

NO MORE NOSTALGIA

People are big mad about it not being 1964 (and other things).

BIG DRUM MAD

So... Purdue fans had themselves a moment.

GENERAL BITCHING

Some people are just mad at the world for not having transporter beam technology.

HOCKEY FANS HAVE A PROBLEM

They don’t like Notre Dame Stadium for the Winter Classic.