Power ranking fast food restaurants for Notre Dame Football’s cheeseburger week

Former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis didn’t invent the cheeseburger, but he did invent Notre Dame football’s cheeseburger week. After Notre Dame’s win over UCLA in 2006, the Irish were jumped in the polls by the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers. In a press conference that week, Weis gave one of his more memorable quotes:

“One of the teams [Tennessee] that jumped us had the same game that we had. They’re down, they’re playing at home and they win by a field goal,” Weis said at the time. “Another team [Florida] that jumped us wasn’t even playing. They were home eating cheeseburgers and they end up jumping us. That befuddles me. Tell me how that works? Maybe I’m just stupid.”

In honor of this, Irish fans have designated Notre Dame’s bye week each year as the cheeseburger week. It makes sense to us.

So as part of the celebration (of sorts) here is a power ranking of the best fast food cheeseburgers in the country.