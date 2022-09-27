Notre Dame Hockey Names Captains for the 2022-23 Season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team today announced their three captains for the upcoming season, with graduate student Nick Leivermann donning the ‘C’ and Trevor Janicke and Landon Slaggert serving as alternates.

Leivermann previously served as an alternate captain last year for Notre Dame. The defenseman, now in his fifth year with the program, has skated 118 games for the Irish. He has totaled 58 points in his career, with 27 of them coming last year, good for second on the team.

Janicke and Slaggert meanwhile will both be wearing letters for the first time this season. Now in his fourth year with the Irish, Janicke also established a career high in points last year, doubling his previous total with 24 on the campaign and 47 for his career.

Slaggert is now in his junior year with Notre Dame and has established himself as one of the program’s top forwards. He was elected a preseason member of the All Big Ten First Team this season. He also brings his experience playing for the United States in the World Junior Championship the past two years as well, earning gold in 2021.

Head coach Jeff Jackson had this to say about the new captains: