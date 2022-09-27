After Notre Dame’s first two games, there was a lot of noise about shakeups that were needed with the Irish depth charts. Starting a season 0-2 with one of those losses coming at home against Marshall can certainly gaslight that conversation, and it’s a tough conversation to have as fans and for those that cover the team. Notre Dame really tightened up what the media could see during camp, so most opinions are based off assumptions — which in the history of mankind has never been an accurate way to do anything.

Still... this Irish team still has some issues that need to be addressed even after two straight wins in which they have played better and better. There is a lot still on the table for Notre Dame this season, and to reach its full potential (which is still a 10-2 regular season finish) they will need to get the most out of the best they have on the roster.

The bye week is historically the right time to make changes on the depth chart, and I’m almost certain (there’s an assumption folks) that there will be some tweaks when the Irish kickoff against the BYU Cougars in the Shamrock Series game in Las Vegas.

But what will those changes be?

Before we go any further, don’t expect anything along the offensive line. The group has improved more and more over the last two weeks, and have really come together as a unit — which is what good offensive lines do.

Wide receiver might be something else entirely. Outside of Lorenzo Styles, there is next to nothing in terms of production from this group. Obviously Tobias Merriweather is a name and a player that is brought up endlessly, and we should talk about that. Will Rees make Merriweather a bigger priority moving forward? Can Merriweather even BE a bigger priority moving forward? If we still don’t see much from him against BYU, I think it’s safe to say we won’t see much for the rest of the season.

Notre Dame’s tight end situation gets a little murky moving forward. Michael Mayer is a Greek god, but with Kevin Bauman out for the year now, Eli Raridon and Holden Staes will both likely see more snaps — along with Sherwood Davis. How that’s all divided moving forward is unclear.

Notre Dame’s front seven on defense is pretty well set — as long as J.D. Bertrand doesn’t keep getting flagged for targeting calls. The big move on the defensive side of the ball is one that appears to already be done. Freshman Benjamin Morrison looks like he has took over at cornerback for Clarence Lewis with fellow freshman Jaden Mickey also seeing more and more time. Maybe ND will have this officially sorted before the BYU game — or maybe not.

True freshmen snaps from scrimmage through four games:



Ben Morrison-131

Jaden Mickey-63

Eli Raridon- 37

Holden Staes-11

Tobias Merriweather-4

Junior Tuihalamaka-2



Notable to me that Morrison came in and appears to have won the job, not an early enrollee. — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) September 27, 2022

Below are the last published depth charts from Notre Dame. What changes moving forward do you want to see, and what changes do you think will actually be made by Notre Dame?

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 73 Andrew Kristofic 68 Michael Carmody 84 Kevin Bauman 29 Matt Salerno 5 Joe Wilkins OR 7 Audric Estime 18 Steve Angeli - - 50 Rocco Spindler - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 3 Logan Diggs -

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 6 Clarance Lewis 9 Justin Ademilola 54 Jacob Lacey 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser OR 52 Bo Bauer 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson OR 5 Cam Hart OR 12 Jordan Botelho 65 Chris Smith - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie 44 Junior Tuihalamaka - 21Jaden Mickey - - 20 Ben Morrison