OFD Podcast: Notre Dame super grouped North Carolina to death

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan crack open the pod of glory to talk about Notre Dame's win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. In this episode:

Notre Dame beat UNC down.

Drew Pyne rose to the occasion and proved himself as the Irish starting QB.

Notre Dame’s trio of running backs can do pretty much anything.

Kevin Bauman’s injury and the impact on the season.

Physically abusing the Heels and the amazing nostalgia that came with it.

Did Clarence Lewis lose his job to Benjamin Morrison?

The J.D. Bertrand situation.

We really lean on the snap count chart for a variety of reasons.

Brandon Joseph’s participation report.

UNC was trash and we knew it.

A spin around the country and pushing our need/want for a 2007 type of year (except for ND of course).

Game picks!

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

