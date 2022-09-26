Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer or Georgia’s Brock Bowers — who is the best TE in the country?

Something funny happened at the end of the 2021 college football season. The two best tight ends in the country weren’t finalists for the John Mackey Award — which is the award for the best tight end in the country. Somehow Brock Bowers from the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer were just tossed to the side as if they didn’t exist.

I mean — it’s funny, but no one was really laughing.

Mayer and Bowers are incredible specimens and every school in the country would kill to have either play for them. The Mackey Award snub was just ridiculous because these two were clearly two of the best last season, and it’s safe to say that mistake won’t be repeated in 2022.

So... which player is the best TE in the country?

Mayer VS Bowers Player/School Receptions Yards TD Rushes Yards TD Player/School Receptions Yards TD Rushes Yards TD Michael Mayer / Notre Dame 22 233 3 0 0 0 Brock Bowers / Georgia 15 276 2 3 82 3

I think it’s safe to say that both fanbases are pretty partial to their guy, but there’s still a debate to be had. ESPN color commentator, Dan Orlovsky, called Mayer the most complete tight end in the country due to his superior blocking skills. That’s fair — but Bowers also has 3 carries for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns. What sorcery are they using in Athens?

Honestly, I’m not 100% sold on any answer that I would give. Both of these guys are incredible football players. If I were an NFL GM and had my quarterback situation in place, I would do whatever I could to draft Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft and Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

BUILD THE ENTIRE OFFENSE OUT OF THE TIGHT END!

I’ll leave it to you and your opinion (and I’ll give a nudge to the Georgia readers to weigh in as well).