OFD Reacts: Your Predictions For Today’s Football Game vs. UNC

Welcome to another edition of OFD Reacts, where you the readers offer your input on Notre Dame football each week.

Before we dive into your responses, a reminder to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

First up, we asked you to predict today’s result against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The readership is pretty evenly split, with the majority thinking that Notre Dame will escape Chapel Hill with a close win. Six percent of you are thinking this may be a bloodbath, while hope springs eternal for four percent of our readers.

Next up, we asked you to tell us your confidence in the direction of the Notre Dame football program.

Before the California game, 34 percent of you were not confident at all. But winning is a salve of sorts, and now almost half find themselves “somewhat confident” in the Marcus Freeman-led program.

Speaking of the game against the Golden Bears, the Irish came out in green jerseys adorned with white lettered nameplates. Did you like them, OFD readers?

Nah, most people said. A one-off was perfectly fine for almost all of you, while 16 percent wanted to go all-in — Dan Devine style — and finish out the remainder of the season in the green duds.

And what about that performance on the field? Should credit be given to a particular position coach, seeing as Tommy Rees was overwhelmingly blamed for the Marshall disaster?

A plurality said none one specific position coach deserves praise, but Defensive Coach Al Golden was considered by a quarter of you to be most worthy. Rees, perhaps unsurprisingly, finished dead last.

Here are the results from the national poll of all SB Nation sites:

Sixty-one percent said they believe Clemson will win the ACC, with Florida State earning the next most (11 percent).

Sixty-three percent said they believe Oklahoma will win the Big-12, with Texas being the second most chosen (13 percent).

Sixty-four percent said they believe Ohio State will win the Big Ten, with Michigan being the second most popular (24 percent).

Forty-six percent said they believe USC will win the Pac-12, with Washington and Oregon both garnering 16 percent of the vote.

Sixty-three percent said they believe Georgia will win the SEC, with Alabama receiving 28 percent of the nods.

Twenty-five percent of respondents said Florida at Tennessee would be this weekend’s best game, while 21 percent are looking forward to Arkansas at Texas A&M the most.

We’ll be back Monday with a new set of questions. Until then, go Irish!