Game Thread: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS North Carolina Tar Heels

Smite them

By Joshua Vowles
St. Michael Mayer defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil.
Brendan McAlinden

It kind of feels like deja vu this week for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they go up against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Irish couldn’t go down 0-3 last week — and they can’t go down 1-3 this week. But hey... they’ve won 24 straight regular season ACC games.

Let’s go get ‘em boys.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 24 @ 3:30 PM EST
Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 2.5 point underdog to UNC with an OVER/UNDER of 55.5 points.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

