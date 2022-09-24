It kind of feels like deja vu this week for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they go up against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Irish couldn’t go down 0-3 last week — and they can’t go down 1-3 this week. But hey... they’ve won 24 straight regular season ACC games.

Let’s go get ‘em boys.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 24 @ 3:30 PM EST

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 2.5 point underdog to UNC with an OVER/UNDER of 55.5 points.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.