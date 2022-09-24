The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are making its first ACC road trip of the season this week with a matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. Like many away games, there will be a strong Irish contingent in the stands — and in the fields and lots. The tailgating experience for college football fans is as big and as meaningful as the game itself.

Most of my own personal experience with tailgating has been done in the midwest with Notre Dame, and almost all of the Big 10 and MAC schools. There are only a handful of ACC schools that I’ve made the visit for — but I’m not entirely sure Louisville and Pittsburgh should even count as ACC schools. For that matter, does Miami make the cut regardless of like 73 people in attendance?

Notre Dame’s ACC deal looks a lot more solid than it did a few months ago, so we still have a number of years in which the Irish will have to travel to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Virginia Cavaliers, Duke Blue Devils, Clemson Tigers, and others. So... which tailgate experience is the most #goacc?

If you’re not sure what #goacc actually means, you’re not alone. The best way to really learn what it’s all about is a video from WRAL in which Joe Ovies interviews the creater of the hashtag, Martin Rickman. And even then... it doesn’t matter (as Rickman explains).

#goacc, for me, represents the hoity toity nature of many of the schools in the conference. Don’t get it wrong though — I’m not hating on them (but UNC can go to hell) I’m just saying that I’d bet the tailgating scene at the ACC schools are basically the anti-SEC. Take that for whatever it’s worth.

The thing is though... I haven’t tailgated at most of these ACC — EXCUSE ME — #goacc schools. I can only project what I think is going on by what I know about the school’s football history. It’s crazy, and dickish (and probably illegal in a few states) but that’s where you come in as the well-traveled Irish faithful.

Which ACC school best represents the above picture (an all-time fave) with its tailgating scene? I kind of feel like it’s a tie between Wake Forest and Virginia with a nod going to Wake for it’s use of Duke’s Mayo above all other mayos — but it’s just a theory.

Who is it?