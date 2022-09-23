As bad as the start of the season has been for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, there’s a chance to truly turn things around this week against the North Carolina Tar Heels. A 2-2 record versus a 1-3 record as they head into the bye week is something that the team can rally around rather than just run around with heads on fire (because that’s exactly what will happen — FIRE).

So this is another really big weekend for the Irish. We should plan accordingly with some old familiars:

What should you be drinking?

Subway Domer One Foot Crack

One part Apple Cider or Apple Juice

One part Rum

Mix together in a large water bottle, apple cider jug, cup, keg- whatever. Mix and drink yo! The type of rum is almost inconsequential. Captain Morgan is always a solid choice, but Bacardi does make a Big Apple rum that works quite well too. It just doesn’t matter.

You’ll be getting wasted with ease.

What should you be eating?

Fried Sausage and Apples

This dish is one of the pure classics when it comes to the Anti-Preview cuisine. Sausage and Fried Apples. There are many, many ways to make this succulent plate of heaven, but I’m going to show you how I make it best.

3 lbs. of Eckrich skinless Sausage

5 Apples (get a good baking kind)

Butter

3 shots of Jack Daniels

1/4 cup of Brown Sugar

Put some butter in a big pan. Lots of butter. Slice up your apples and put them in the pan. Now take a shot of Jack Daniels and put it down your throat. Take the other two shots and the brown sugar and put it in the pan. Fry it all up for about 5 minutes on high. Slice your sausage up in threes and put it in the pan for 5 minutes while stir-frying it all. Take the contents of that pan and put it in a crock pot. Heat on low for 2 hours. Serve. Send all thank-you’s to my email.

What should you be wearing?

It’s a very #goacc game so break out your very best #goacc threads and accessories.

The Odds

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 2 point underdog to UNC with an OVER/UNDER of 55.5. The moneyline is sitting at +110 for an Irish win.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Haiku

Season on the brink,

Back to play the Mighty Mack,

Fuck Carolina.

3 reasons to hate UNC

NCAA cooperation.

The Gretchen Weiners of college football.

Greg Little and Marvin Austin’s hot tub.

Helmet Stickers

Chris Tyree. While I fully expect Audric Estime to eat a full meal’s worth, the dine and dash possibilities of Chris Tyree against this god awful UNC defense is too much to pass on... because I can’t ignore that — unlike Pete Sampson.

D.J. Brown. D.J. Brown absolutely owns the Heels, and that should be good enough.

At the end of the day...

UNC has played no one and no one some more. While playing no one, they keep giving up yards and points like they were free grades in an independent studies program. The Irish have their own problems, but UNC is never a program that has me rethinking or refeeling (it’s a word) my thoughts on the game. The Irish defensive line owns the day, while Notre Dame runs wild in Chapel Hill. Irish 33, UNC 23.