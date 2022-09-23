Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: 2023 SF Brady Dunlap Commits to the Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball program snuck in some nice news on a Thursday evening of a football game week last night, as 2023 small forward Brady Dunlap of Harvard Westlake in California committed to play for Mike Brey’s program.

Thank you to all the coaches that have spent their time recruiting me throughout this entire process. Thank you to the coaches that have helped me throughout my journey. Everyone from Coach Proctor to Coach Rebibo. And most of all my dad. With that being said… Go Irish☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/qJ6JP2pIyz — Brady Dunlap (@11Bradyd) September 23, 2022

The 6’7” sharp-shooting forward is rated as a 4-star on ESPN.com and ranked #82 in their ESPN100 for the 2023 class, while 247sports.com has him as a 3-star and ranked 130th overall in their rankings and 148th in their composite rankings.

Dunlap seems like a Mike Brey player right out of central casting, considering his ability to shoot the ball paired with some solid height and length and a reportedly very high basketball IQ. The way Paul Biancardi described him last night in this tweet just couldn’t make Dunlap sound like more of a classic Tim Abromaitis-esque player who can thrive in Brey’s system:

Recruiting News: Brady Dunlap tells ESPN he has committed to Mike Brey and Notre Dame. The 6’7” Dunlap is no.82 in the ESPN 100. An ideal fit in many ways for the Irish. Dunlap is a major jump shooter, with terrific wing size & basketball IQ. @11Bradyd @NDmbb @NDMikeBrey @SCNext pic.twitter.com/Bv8BBqJcxp — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) September 23, 2022

Dunlap joins Mishawaka guard Markus Burton (150th in 247sports rankings, 118th in composite) as 2023 ND commits, suddenly forming an intriguing little follow-up class to the fantastic 2022 haul of J.J. Starling, Ven-Allen Lubin, and Dom Campbell.

Brey and co. are continuing to look for guys to add to that group in 2023, with 4-star point guard Elmarko Jackson and 4-star shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen as the other recruits the Irish have made short lists for — Jackson just trimmed his list to 7 finalists on Wednesday, with ND in the mix for the top uncommitted point guard in the class. Friedrichsen, meanwhile, narrowed his choices from 5 to 3 a little over a week ago, with the Irish now battling Nebraska and Davidson for the Oklahoma guard.

So, after a slow start with seemingly all their top targets choosing elsewhere, Brey and his staff have begun adding some nice talent to a very important class, considering all the veteran guys the program will lose in the next year or two. Dunlap as an addition to Burton is a fantastic get and it should be fun to see this kid thriving in blue and gold very soon.