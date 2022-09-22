OFD Podcast: Notre Dame VS UNC... stop trying to make fetch happen

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan head south for the evening in more ways than one to discuss Notre Dame’s upcoming game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. In this episode:

HELLO!

Get the reviews in slackers.

A shellfish complaint.

Stop comparing Lou Holtz and Marcus Freeman boys.

Welcome to UNC week.

Brendan leaves a couple of acres of scorched earth about this 3-0 UNC team, and we’re better off for it.

Drake Maye is probably legit, but that isn’t hard to believe because Duke Mayo is legit.

Why does the media keep trying to make North Carolina a real thing?

What should we expect from the Irish offense this week?

Is the Notre Dame defensive line back to being formidable?

Game picks for the week and the Clemson grossness.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

