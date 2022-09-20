How’d We Do Last Week?

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Accurate

Gotta pat my own back when I occasionally get something right on this thing. I thought this was a, “get right” week for ND. They should have had many more sacks, but fell short due to some holdings and awful finishing angles. They showed fight and grit and made some plays, which was desperately needed from this group. Huge shoutout to Jacob Lacey...he brought the juice.

Notre Dame DL Jacob Lacey (54) showed off power and athleticism on his first sack. Lacey then uses finesse with a well-timed spin move to get his second sack. pic.twitter.com/JqoL6jn97x — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) September 20, 2022

Most Inaccurate

All of the takes saying ND would lose. I respect the hell out of them and almost did it myself. Deep down I know all of you were trying to, “reverse jinx” this into a win and by God did it pay off. Speaking of God, shoutout Marcus Freeman for converting, he needed every prayer to stop that Hail Mary.

Most Interesting

Honestly, there is nothing quite like a superstition to make things right. I would not have faulted any of you for not participating last week because it was bleak. This week may not be much better, but it sure feels better to do these with a win under our belts.

Bonus interesting from The Christmas Dash. Michael Mayer needs to get more chances.

And now onto the takes for this weeks matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the North Carolina Tar Heels!

Cold Take

First turnover of the year comes off a D Line pressure

Like the offensive line, the defensive line woke up against Cal. They will show up again this week as North Carolina and Drake Maye look to test the Notre Dame secondary early in this game. Isaiah Foskey, Howard Cross, Jacob Lacey, and the Ademilola’s have really started to show up. I like them to catch Maye mid throw and have a sack fumble OR have the ball flutter for a pick. By the law of averages, ND is due.....

Hot Take

Notre Dame has AT LEAST 4 rushes longer than their longest rush of the season (which is 22 yards).

North Carolina gave up 235 yards rushing vs. Georgia State and 288 yards rushing vs. Appalachian State. While Notre Dame has left (plenty) to be desired on offense, last week showed they are willing to get the ball to Chris Tyree and Audric Estime. On top of that, the offensive line got WAY more push against a solid defense a week ago. North Carolina’s defense stinks out loud and Notre Dame will lean on their backs early and often to set up play action passes. Also look for Styles and Lenzy to each have a rush longer than 22 yards in this one. I just want someone running in the open field.....is that too much to ask?

Holy Cross Take

SHUTOUT (shoutout these guys in this picture by the way)

Colgate’s offense has left MUCH to be desired this year. A quarterback who is completing 44% of his passes and an offense averaging 15 points a game. I think it is a turnover fest and Holy Cross runs away with this one 27-0. BOLD AND SPICY BABY.

