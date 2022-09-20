Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish saved their season last week in a win over the Cal Bears. As they step into week four, the same type of stakes are on the line as they travel to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. A win for Notre Dame puts them at 2-2 for the season with real hope moving forward — a loss would drop them to 1-3 and on full blown panic mode.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 24 @ 3:30 PM EST

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch: ABC and the ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 2 point underdog to North Carolina with an OVER/UNDER of 56. The Moneyline payout for the Irish is +105. Notre Dame is 1-2 ATS this season.

