Do I need to sell the hugeness of Saturday night’s showdown in The Horseshoe between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes?

No — I didn’t think so.

So let’s skip the hype and get right down to the nonsense. If you’re new to how these things work — I offer no apology for not writing another 1000 word preview about a game that no one really knows much about (or at least anything new thanks to the last 8 months of speculation).

WHAT SHOULD YOU BE DRINKING?

This should be fun... MOON MIST ME COCKTAIL

Ingredients

Ingredients to make Moon Mist Me Cocktail:

2 oz Melon liquor

1 oz Triple sec

3 oz pineapple juice

2 oz Moon Mist

lime wheels

maraschino cherries

Instructions

Directions to make Moon Mist Me Cocktail:

Fill your glass with ice and 2 lime wheels. In a bar shaker add all of your liquors and mixers and shake to combine. Pour the cocktail mix into the glass garnish with a lime and maraschino cherries

So why Moon Mist and not Mountain Dew or even Mello Yellow? As gross as it may feel, Michigan things are Buckeye kryptonite at the moment, and there is nothing NOTHING more Michigan strong than Faygo’s Moon Mist.

OF COURSE... you could just say “fuck it” and grab a bottle of Wild Turkey. It’s really anything goes this week.

WHAT SHOULD YOU BE EATING?

We’re in the midwest. What’s in the midwest? You guessed it. Now dive in and crush it.

WHAT SHOULD YOU BE WEARING?

Anything and everything green. Obviously the green out is still a couple of weeks away, but that doesn’t mean fans should deviate from the ONLY acceptable color for away games. Stand out, and travel in packs of green warriors my friends.

THE ODDS

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Notre Dame remains a 17 point underdog with an over/under of 59. The moneyline is sitting at +575 on an Irish win.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

HELMET STICKERS

Who’s going to have a great game? Who’s going to be a god damn hero? I have two names:

Chris Tyree . For as much as I am in love with the thought of Audric Estime, Tyree is the RB that I think can impact this game the most. Whether it’s on special teams, running the ball, or receiving the ball — Tyree is that X-factor that can help the Irish win.

. For as much as I am in love with the thought of Audric Estime, Tyree is the RB that I think can impact this game the most. Whether it’s on special teams, running the ball, or receiving the ball — Tyree is that X-factor that can help the Irish win. Rylie Mills. Quite simply — I think Mills is about to breakout in a huge way this season, and will have a dominating performance on Saturday night. The type of plays that he is capable of are the ones open paths for others like Isaiah Foskey — which can dramatically affect how Ohio State runs its offense.

AT THE END OF THE NIGHT...

There will finally be a winner after 8 months of speculation and I don’t have to give another prediction about it for the 232nd time. I honestly have NO idea that I’m 50% comfortable in saying will be 100% fact. Having said that... Notre Dame will use the power running game to open up one on one matchups for its pass-catchers for an efficient night on the scoreboard, while the defensive front puts just enough pressure on C.J. Stroud to alter a handful of drives — and force field goals instead of touchdowns on a couple of possessions. GET BEHIND ME SATAN... Irish 33, Buckeyes 31.