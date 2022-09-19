On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish releaed the depth charts for this week’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
OFFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Offense
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|76 Joe Alt
|55 Jarrett Patterson
|52 Zeke Correll
|75 Josh Lugg
|54 Blake Fisher
|87 Michael Mayer
|83 Jayden Thomas
|0 Braden Lenzy
|25 Chris Tyree
|10 Drew Pyne
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|78 Pat Coogan
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|68 Michael Carmody
|84 Kevin Bauman
|29 Matt Salerno
|5 Joe Wilkins
|OR 7 Audric Estime
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|50 Rocco Spindler
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|OR 3 Logan Diggs
|-
Running back Logan Diggs did not see any offensive action against Cal. Marcus Freeman revealed that Diggs had been sick that week, and was not 100% for the game. Audric Estime and Chris Tyree thrived with the added touches in both the running and passing game. While Freeman says the Irish need to use three backs, Tommy Rees doesn’t feel that it’s neccessary. I agree with the latter — just use Estime and Tyree as often as possible please.
DEFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Defense
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|7 Isaiah Foskey
|57 Jayson Ademilola
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|16 Brandon Joseph
|6 Clarance Lewis
|9 Justin Ademilola
|54 Jacob Lacey
|97 Gabriel Rubio
|31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|24 Jack Kiser
|OR 52 Bo Bauer
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|OR 28 TaRiq Bracy
|OR 3 Houston Griffith
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|OR 5 Cam Hart
|OR 12 Jordan Botelho
|65 Chris Smith
|-
|90 Alexander Ehrensberger
|OR 10 Prince Kollie
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|-
|21Jaden Mickey
|-
|-
|20 Ben Morrison
Despite his place on the depth chart, freshman cornerback Ben Morrison got the start against Cal. Clarence Lewis eventually played more snaps than Morrison, but the staff loves the freshman and have placed a lot of trust in his game. J.D. Bertrand, while listed as a starter here, will have to sit out the first half of the UNC game due to his targeting penalty on Saturday.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|92 Zac Yoakam
|99 Blake Grupe
|39 Jon Sot
|65 Michael Vinson
|39 Jon Sot
|16 Brandon Joseph
|25 Chris Tyree
|14 Bryce McFerson
|92 Zac Yoakam
|14 Bryce McFerson
|44 Alex Peitch
|14 Bryce McFerson
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0 Braden Lenzy
No insights here for the special teams, but I do want to give a shout out to Jon Sot for being one of the best transfers Notre Dame has ever received. Fantastic punting.
