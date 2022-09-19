On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish releaed the depth charts for this week’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 73 Andrew Kristofic 68 Michael Carmody 84 Kevin Bauman 29 Matt Salerno 5 Joe Wilkins OR 7 Audric Estime 18 Steve Angeli - - 50 Rocco Spindler - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 3 Logan Diggs -

Running back Logan Diggs did not see any offensive action against Cal. Marcus Freeman revealed that Diggs had been sick that week, and was not 100% for the game. Audric Estime and Chris Tyree thrived with the added touches in both the running and passing game. While Freeman says the Irish need to use three backs, Tommy Rees doesn’t feel that it’s neccessary. I agree with the latter — just use Estime and Tyree as often as possible please.

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 6 Clarance Lewis 9 Justin Ademilola 54 Jacob Lacey 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser OR 52 Bo Bauer 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson OR 5 Cam Hart OR 12 Jordan Botelho 65 Chris Smith - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie 44 Junior Tuihalamaka - 21Jaden Mickey - - 20 Ben Morrison

Despite his place on the depth chart, freshman cornerback Ben Morrison got the start against Cal. Clarence Lewis eventually played more snaps than Morrison, but the staff loves the freshman and have placed a lot of trust in his game. J.D. Bertrand, while listed as a starter here, will have to sit out the first half of the UNC game due to his targeting penalty on Saturday.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 92 Zac Yoakam 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree 14 Bryce McFerson 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles - - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

No insights here for the special teams, but I do want to give a shout out to Jon Sot for being one of the best transfers Notre Dame has ever received. Fantastic punting.