OFD Podcast: It was the best of wins, it was the worst of wins for Notre Dame

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan shuffle into a pod situation after Notre Dame’s 24-17 win over the California Golden Bears. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Reviews.
- Joshua jumps right in with a lot of criticism about Drew Pyne - and Jude steps right in to defend his boy (this is what we do).
- Is this the best we can expect from Notre Dame’s offense?
- How will Tommy Rees operate moving forward?
- The transfer portal mishaps.
- The improved Irish offensive line.
- Should Notre Dame stick with the two running back rotation rather than the three running back rotation?
- A high-pressure day for Notre Dame’s defense.
- How the referees inserted themselves into this game - and sprinted off the field for their troubles.
- How Oski mesmerized 2/3 of this podcast, and we have no excuses for it.
- The Irish crowd showed up and did well for itself.
- The final few minutes of stress, and Marcus Freeman’s relief.
- Already talking smack about the North Carolina Tar Heels, because LFG!
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
