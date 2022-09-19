How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 3

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week three of the 2022 college football season:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (3-0)

The Buckeyes beat the Toledo Rockets so badly, the city briefly considered allowing itself to be annexed into Michigan. For the 77-21 win, Pro Football Focus gave the Buckeyes a 90.8 overall grade, with the offense earning the highest marks (92.0).

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (2-1)

Herd: What are you doing? One week after shocking Notre Dame, Marshall lost to the Bowling Green Falcons, 34-31. PFF graded their overall performance at 69, with low marks for pass blocking (30.3) and run blocking (32.6).

The Bears became Coach Marcus Freeman’s first victim, falling to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 24-17. PFF graded their overall performance at 55, with demerits for passing (42.2) and pass blocking (25.2) and higher marks for rushing (74.5).

The Tar Heels were home in Chapel Hill eating cheeseburgers.

The Cougars went to Eugene and suffered their first loss of the season, 41-20, to the Oregon Ducks. PFF graded their overall performance at 56.5. with top marks for pass blocking (86.9) and a terrible mark for rush defense (35.6).

The Cardinal took a break from competitive football and will travel to Seattle Saturday to face the University of Washington.

UNLV REBELS (2-1)

The Rebels ran for 365 yards in their 58-27 thumping of the North Texas Mean Green. Las Vegas received an 88 overall grade, with high grades for offense (92) and rushing (92.4).

The Orange stay undefeated at the (newly christened) JMA Wireless Dome with a thrilling, come-from-behind victory against Purdue Boilermakers, 32-29. PFF gave Syracuse a 68.1 overall grade, with top marks for rush defense (83.6) and tackling (83.8).

The Tigers were humming on Saturday, defeating the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 48-20. PFF awarded the Associated Press’ fifth-ranked team with a 88.1 overall grade, with both offense (80.5) and defense (84.1) being commended.

The Mids took a break from their disaster of a season. They’re headed to Greenville, N.C. to face the East Carolina Pirates (2-1) on Saturday.

The Eagles hosted FCS-level Maine Bears and gifted them a loss for the short ride home, 38-17. PFF gave the Kings of Chestnut Hill a 78.9 overall grade and 90.6 grade for rush defense.

The Trojans transfer offense continues to roll, with this week’s victim being the Fresno State Bulldogs. For the 45-17 win, PFF awarded USC an 80.9 overall grade with plaudits given for pass blocking (87.5), rushing (80.5) and overall offense (79.5)