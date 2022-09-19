How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 3

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week three of the 2022 college football season:
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (3-0)
The Buckeyes beat the Toledo Rockets so badly, the city briefly considered allowing itself to be annexed into Michigan. For the 77-21 win, Pro Football Focus gave the Buckeyes a 90.8 overall grade, with the offense earning the highest marks (92.0).
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (2-1)
Herd: What are you doing? One week after shocking Notre Dame, Marshall lost to the Bowling Green Falcons, 34-31. PFF graded their overall performance at 69, with low marks for pass blocking (30.3) and run blocking (32.6).
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (2-1)
The Bears became Coach Marcus Freeman’s first victim, falling to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 24-17. PFF graded their overall performance at 55, with demerits for passing (42.2) and pass blocking (25.2) and higher marks for rushing (74.5).
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (3-0)
The Tar Heels were home in Chapel Hill eating cheeseburgers.
BYU COUGARS (2-1)
The Cougars went to Eugene and suffered their first loss of the season, 41-20, to the Oregon Ducks. PFF graded their overall performance at 56.5. with top marks for pass blocking (86.9) and a terrible mark for rush defense (35.6).
STANFORD CARDINAL (1-1)
The Cardinal took a break from competitive football and will travel to Seattle Saturday to face the University of Washington.
UNLV REBELS (2-1)
The Rebels ran for 365 yards in their 58-27 thumping of the North Texas Mean Green. Las Vegas received an 88 overall grade, with high grades for offense (92) and rushing (92.4).
SYRACUSE ORANGE (3-0)
The Orange stay undefeated at the (newly christened) JMA Wireless Dome with a thrilling, come-from-behind victory against Purdue Boilermakers, 32-29. PFF gave Syracuse a 68.1 overall grade, with top marks for rush defense (83.6) and tackling (83.8).
CLEMSON TIGERS (3-0)
The Tigers were humming on Saturday, defeating the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 48-20. PFF awarded the Associated Press’ fifth-ranked team with a 88.1 overall grade, with both offense (80.5) and defense (84.1) being commended.
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (0-2)
The Mids took a break from their disaster of a season. They’re headed to Greenville, N.C. to face the East Carolina Pirates (2-1) on Saturday.
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (1-2)
The Eagles hosted FCS-level Maine Bears and gifted them a loss for the short ride home, 38-17. PFF gave the Kings of Chestnut Hill a 78.9 overall grade and 90.6 grade for rush defense.
USC TROJANS (3-0)
The Trojans transfer offense continues to roll, with this week’s victim being the Fresno State Bulldogs. For the 45-17 win, PFF awarded USC an 80.9 overall grade with plaudits given for pass blocking (87.5), rushing (80.5) and overall offense (79.5)
Loading comments...