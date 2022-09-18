The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team got its first win of the 2022 season on Saturday against the Cal Bears. Next up for the Irish are the North Carolina Tar Heels on the road in Chapel Hill.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 1-point favorite over the Tar Heels with an OVER/UNDER of 60.5 points. Early Sunday the spread had North Carolina as the early 2.5-point favorite, and that line quickly moved to a pick em. The 1 point spread appeared Sunday evening.

The Irish are 1-2 against the spread this season with its lone spread win coming against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. Will the Irish play better on the road this week than in its last two home matchups? Notre Dame played much better against Cal than in the loss to Marshall, but there were still plenty of ugly spots that will need cleaned up this week.

