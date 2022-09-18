The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered its game on Saturday against the California Golden Bears unranked and without a win. Notre Dame was able to pull out a 24-17 victory over Cal after a pretty stressful 4 quarters but was unimpressive enough to continue to lose votes in the polls.

Last week the Irish had 23 votes in the AP Top 25 and 35 votes in the Coaches Poll. When the new polls came out on Sunday afternoon, only the Coaches Poll gave the Irish any love with 2 whole votes.

Notre Dame still has games left on its schedule against the #5 Clemson Tigers, #7 USC Trojans, and #19/#21 BYU Cougars. The North Carolina Tar Heels are next up for the Irish this week, and were found in the Others Receiving Votes category in both polls.

The Irish don’t deserve to sniff the polls right now with its 1-2 start, but if they are able to rattle off 2 or 3 wins in a row — we should find them back in the mix to climb up the rankings.