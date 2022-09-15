What if Notre Dame’s first two games were flipped?

While we strive for a thorough discussion of Notre Dame Football on the OFD Podcast, every once in a while I forget to inject a crazy thought here and there (I know - how is that even possible?). This is what the Off The Rails Show is built for.

In this episode, I want to kick around a thought exercise that I kind of mentioned in this week’s OFD Podcast. What if Notre Dame’s football schedule this year would have had Marshall and Ohio State flipped around? Would wee think anything differently than we do right now? Would the results from the two games be different? Is there any glimmer of hope for the 2022 season?

