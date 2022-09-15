If you weren’t already aware, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be wearing green jerseys against the California Golden Bears on Saturday. This was announced back in June by Marcus Freeman, and is part of the GREEN OUT planned for Notre Dame Stadium that day. Unfortunately, the green jerseys are still the ones with the blue numbers — which many have voiced their displeasure.

On the bright side though... these jerseys will have the players’ names on the back in white lettering.

Before the season began, there were many fans that felt Notre Dame should push ahead with names on the jerseys for their own sake, and for NIL purposes to help the program. This is kind of an odd combo all at once, but anything and everything must be done to help turn the program around from its 0-2 start to the 2022 college football season.

So... what do you think?