It’s been a hot minute since we ran the triple option — where the best Notre Dame Footballk news resides. Let’s get to it.

MARCUS FREEMAN IS OFFICIALLY A CATHOLIC

Not that it should really matter to anyone that the head coach of the Notre Dame football program is now a Catholic, but it really mattered to a lot of people.

Freeman was received into the Catholic Church after preparing with Father Nate Wills, C.S.C., chaplain of the Notre Dame football team.

And if you’re wondering why this wasn’t done at Easter Vigil like most conversions... well that’s between Marcus and his priest. I did the same thing in October of 2015, so it seems pretty normal to me.

FRICKIN’

Notre Dame made Tommy Rees available to the media to answer the seemingly endless questions about the first two weeks of the Irish offense, and a glimpse as to what’s (hopefully) to come.

“I will take every ounce of frickin’ blame for all of it, because I’m in charge of the offense.”

Notes from Tommy Rees on preparing Drew Pyne and Steve Angeli, finding more playmakers, helping the offensive line and more.

"I will take every ounce of frickin' blame for all of it, because I'm in charge of the offense," Rees said.

HOW TO FIX THE IRISH OFFENSE

Tommy can have his say, but our good freind Greg has some bright ideas.

New @ISDUpdate video I break out the white board to talk about fixes to the Notre Dame offense, where they can improve, where Drew Pyne can succeed. Hint: Just take what they are giving you my guy. https://t.co/DcTmXXxJGu — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) September 14, 2022

FILM REVIEW

You have to wonder... was Notre Dame’s film review after the Marshall loss THIS brutal? Because — I mean — it should have been.