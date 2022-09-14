The 0-2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will try to finally produce a victory this season when they play host to the 2-0 California Golden Bears. The Irish remain a double-digit favorite despite the loss of starting quarterback Tyler Buchner. Drew Pyne will take Buchner’s place as QB1, and maybe that’s enough to create some positive momentum moving forward.

As far as the weather is concerned for Saturday’s Green Out inside Notre Dame Stadium, it’s going to be a very warm day from start to finish.

As the sun rises around 7:30, the temperatures will begin to rise steadily and hit 82 degrees around noon. With Notre Dame’s 2:30 kickoff against Cal, it will be 86 degrees — but with a fair amount of cloud cover to keep spectators from baking underneath their green outfits.

The 47% humidity that’s expected could impact players on the field with cramping issues — so hopefully they drink up all of their Gatorade this week (or whatever drink is sponsoring them — just hopefully not Guinness).