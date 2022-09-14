OFD Podcast: A pivotal moment for Notre Dame’s 2022 football season

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan have some catching up to do with Notre Dame Football, and the podcast is always an absolutely delightful way to handle such matters. In this episode:

We were told that there is nothing you can do when the box is stacked.

Looking back at the Marshall game.

Was the Marshall game a sneaky trap game, and is that actually a positive moving forward?

The offensive line was probably the biggest disappointment, but there was plenty of blame to go around at every position on offense.

Really... a couple of good corners can shut Notre Dame down dead cold.

Tommy Rees as an offensive coordinator is not the same as Tommy Rees the play designer.

Maybe don’t use 3 running backs.

Harry Hiestand’s handful of problems.

Drew Pyne gets his shot, and Braden Lenzy is cool with that.

The curse of Justin Tuck.

Looking ahead to Cal.

There may not be much offense as all this weekend.

Justin Wilcox is still there, and that says something about the American spirit.

How does Notre Dame get to 21 points?

Game predictions.

The weekly picks.

Random trash talk.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

