Notre Dame vs. California: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Week three for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish wasn’t supposed to be the biggest game of the year. Notre Dame plays host to the California Golden Bears, and quite frankly, this was supposed to be a sure “W” with plenty of fun during the Green Out planned inside the stadium. The 0-2 start for the Irish has changed everything, and there may be no bigger game played this year than the one this Saturday. Will the Irish crumble — or will they piece together a win and create momentum moving forward?

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 17 @ 2:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: NBC and the Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is an 11-point favorite over Cal with an OVER/UNDER of 41. The Moneyline payout for an Irish win is -410. The Irish are 1-1 ATS this season.

