Opening Odds: Notre Dame is a double digit favorite over the Cal Bears

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a terrible start to the 2022 season, as I’m sure you noticed. Last week’s loss to Marshall has widely been compared to 2010’s disastrous defeat at the hands of Tulsa, and rightfully so. These losses just aren’t marks against the record, they are marks against the program — and against hope.

But here we are with 10 more games left in the season.

Notre Dame’s next opponent is the California Golden Bears. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 11 point favorites over the Cal Bears with an OVER/UNDER of 43.5 points. On Sunday afternoon, the spread was 12.5 points, so the money must have been gushing towards Cal.

Notre Dame will host Cal for a 2:30 PM EST matchup on NBC this Saturday.