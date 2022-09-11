The Notre Dame Fighting Irish dropped like a rock this week in the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The 26-21 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd was one of the biggest upsets of the weekend — but not quite the biggest overall.

After three weeks of college football, almost the entire field of schools (with the exception of the Georgia Bulldogs) has a different narrative about them. Yes, the polls don’t matter, but here we are. They are still a great barometer for how the country views a program.

I guess what’s surprising to me, is that the Irish are still receiving any votes at all — and both polls show that they did get a fair amount of those votes this week.

Notre Dame opponents ranked in the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25: