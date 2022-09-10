It’s time to get this bad taste out of our mouths and for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to get a damn win. I don’t want to insult the Marshall Thundering Herd — but I mean — this has to be the game, right?

Right.

The Irish brought the energy tonight



we will see you tomorrow #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/reVwr7egzk — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 10, 2022

Everything that can be said has been said. If you think you missed anything, please check out our Game Week Stream for all of the coverage from this past week.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 10 @ 2:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: NBC and the Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 20.5 point favorite over Marshall with an OVER/UNDER of just 51.5 points. Last week, the Irish beat the 17 point spread with its 11 point loss, and the game’s 31 points was way under the 58 point mark.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.