The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just a few days away from playing in one of the toughest season-openers in recent memory when they travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

While Notre Dame (and Ohio State to some degree) gets hammered by pundits for being a “cold-weather school,” there are always plenty of games in September and they can be hotter than two mice screwing in a wool sock.

If you’re traveling to the game, be prepared.

The overall forecast calls for a high of 86 degrees with a bunch of sun and a bunch of humidity... basically the Midwest’s finest in September.

If your day tailgating begins around noon, you’ll already be in uncomfortable territory from the jump. As the afternoon hours roll on, the temperature and the hunmidity levels will continue to rise.

The good news is that the sun will set a little after kickoff, and even though the humidity will stick around, temperatures will drop — even inside a stadium that’s expecting over 105,000 people.

If you make it through the day, Accuweather describes the evening weather as “pleasant,” so that makes you the real champ.