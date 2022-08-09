We’re shin deep in Notre Dame Football’s fall camp and not one mention of running the triple option. Well that just means we need to pull out our own version.

WE ALL DECIDED IT’S TB12

Doug Farmer has all the votes from 10 media members (I’m in there) for his annual top 25 Notre Dame players list. Drew Pyne didn’t make the top 25, and only received three #25 votes. We’re all pretty confident that it’s going to be Tyler Buchner — now Freeman just needs to announce it. When do you think that will happen?

Leftovers & Links: Every year, @D_Farmer polls the #NotreDame beat writers for their thoughts of who will be the most impactful players on the Irish season. And much can be learned from what players barely receive any votes ... https://t.co/D4SSvlZpXv — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) August 8, 2022

POSITION FU

ESPN’s David Hale put out the annual (is it annual?) “which school is this position university,” and it’s a giant pile of dog shit.

Hale decided to change things up and use some type of mathematical formula to come up with his rankings, and once again we have proof that math is a lie. Notre Dame was not ranked in the top 5 for offensive line or tight end. Hale’s math fraud didn’t even have the Irish down as a “missing from this list” participant.

It’s dumb AF.

The battle for QBU got a lot more interesting this offseason.



Two ACC schools crack the top 5 of DLU.



DBU remains the best spot for debate w/the entire state of Florida taking a swing.



Check out the data behind the bragging w/our PositionU 2022...https://t.co/HGUiDruEoK — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) August 8, 2022

SOONER SIN

Something weird is going on in Norman, Oklahoma, and Cale Gundy’s daughter took a page out of the playbook of Brian VanGorger’s daughter’s playbook with a Twitter post. We don’t know the full truth as to what happened with the Oklahoma Sooners, but it definitely doesn’t look good. Also... having Joe Mixon vouch for your character is really something.

Cale Gundy’s daughter claims Brent Venables asked players not to share “what really happened” in now-deleted tweet pic.twitter.com/wEo9PgoeYK — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 8, 2022

WHAT YOU MISSED FROM BRENDAN

Maybe you didn’t miss it, but I just want to make sure we all see it.

Brian Kelly practicing for that final recruiting pitch before Ausenberry makes his commitment on Thursday https://t.co/eo4SOGOxr2 pic.twitter.com/V6GZ2kHkOd — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 2, 2022

I will never get over this. pic.twitter.com/IVen5yyQLR — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 3, 2022

Greg rewatching the end of the 2014 FSU game https://t.co/6c47xs2Tc0 pic.twitter.com/pXCQCwYGdt — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 3, 2022

Trying to calculate how much time has passed since USC last beat Notre Dame in football pic.twitter.com/2PtuGIF9yT — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 4, 2022