There has been a strong buzz surrounding the recruiting effort of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the last nine months, with most of it being extraordinarily positive. Over the past week, however, the news of unofficial visits elsewhere for two of the top three Irish commits (Keon Keeley and Peyton Bowen) put a small cloud in front of our sunshine.

Just a month ago, the Irish were smoking hot after a run of six commitments in 20 days (4 for the 2023 class and 2 for the 2024 class) and entrenching themselves at the top of both class rankings.

It’s time to get a little bit of that taste back in our mouths over the next three days.

Three of Notre Dame’s top prospects are making their commitment announcent over the next three days, and the Irish are favored to land on three.

On Thursday, 4-Star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry will choose between the Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Notre Dame. The Louisiana native is the 105th ranked player overall on the 247 Composite and the #8 LB.

Tomorrow 6:30 PM CT

Uhigh (New Gym)

Everyone and all media are welcome

On Friday, 3-Star safety Ben Minich will choose between the Kentucky Wildcats, Cincinnati Bearcats, Oklahoma Sooners, Stanford Cardinal, and Notre Dame. The proud Ohioan is a 3-Star on the 247 composite — but 247 Sports has him ranked as a 4-Star. I’m not sure if the Irish have ever landed a kid from Lakota West.

Committing this Friday at 6 pm EST! Tune in

On Saturday, 4-Star running back Dylan Edwards will announce his commitment. Edwards was once committed to the Kansas State Wildcats, and chose the pride of Manhattan over the Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan State Spartans, and others. Shortly after Notre Dame offered Edwards, the Derby, Kansas, speedster decommitted from KSU. 247 Sports ranks Edwards as the 16th best RB in the 2023 class

Notre Dame is currently in the lead to land 4-star RB Dylan Edwards according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. He is set to commit August 6th.https://t.co/aupwRor9EK pic.twitter.com/ns3jBuP7DV — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 3, 2022

So hold on to your buts — there is a bunch oif good news on the way. If all three do commit to Notre Dame, the Irish class will once again be ranked #1 in the 247 Composite Team Rankings.