OFD Podcast: The Rockiest Notre Dame VS Ohio State Preview

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan simultaneously look over at the podcast bell operator and yelled DING DING as it’s Ohio State game week for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In this episode:

HELLO!

McDonald’s and pumpkin latte crisis management.

Jayson Ademilola said the quiet part out loud and walks the path of a righteous man.

The depth chart is out and we have more minor comments than questions.

The NFL 53 man rosters are out and Jude has receipts.

JULIAN LOVE IS A 6-STAR PLAYER.

College football is back and we should all be celebrating just how awesome this upcoming 5 day extravaganza really is.

COUNTRY ROADS BAYBEE!

Brendan wants us to make him run through a brick wall for the Irish, and we finally get there.

The ins and outs of the showdown in the Horseshoe.

GAME PICKS!

A Rocky Movie Universe debate springs out of nowhere, and you can vote on Twitter or on the website (which is right below this).

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

