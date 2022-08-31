Welcome to Notre Dame Fighting Irish Hot and Cold Takes: Full Season Edition. As a reminder to all of the readers, this is HEAVILY driven by you. The format allows readers and fans to leave their own takes for the game, both HOT and COLD. As a recap, a HOT take is one that may cause some controversy, but will allow you to say, “CALLED IT!”. A COLD take is still impressive but is generally more reasonable/expected. Each week, I will feature the most accurate, most interesting, and the most wildly inaccurate after each game week. And now onto the takes for Notre Dame facing off against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Cold Take

Michael Mayer has over 10 receptions

Mayer is going to be targeted early and often. He is heading into 2022 as one of, if not the top TE in the country. The best way for Tyler Buchner to settle into this game will be to target his best weapon. His early success is critical for the Irish because the hope is that OSU is forced to double him, which could open up opportunities in the QB run game as well as downfield passing game.

Hot Take

Brandon Joseph notches 2 interceptions

Remember, this is a HOT take....CJ Stroud is one of the most efficient QBs in the country and is coming off of a prolific year. Joseph is also prolific and one of the top safeties in the country. OSU is going to be confident going into this game with the elite WRs they have on the roster, which could cause Stroud to take some chances early on in the game. I think Joseph makes an early play on a 50/50 ball and comes down with it. Now, do I expect Stroud to throw another ball like this? I don’t. I do, however, feel that the pass rush by the Irish can put pressure on him and hit him as he throws a ball. Joseph is always around the ball and will come down with second of the game. For Notre Dame to have a chance, they need to win the turnover battle and Joseph could be the guy to do it. Friendly reminder about his skills.....

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!