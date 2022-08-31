Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: How to watch Week 1 matchup

One of the biggest college football games of the year just so happens to be the biggest game of week one. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Columbus for the first time since 1995 to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes inside The Horseshoe. ESPN’s College Gameday will be on hand, and regardless of how you personally feel about the traveling show by the “Worldwide Leader,” it elevates the game to another level in terms of hype and importance to the narrative moving forward.

WHERE, WHEN, AND HOW TO WATCH

Where: Columbus, Ohio, Ohio Stadium (The Horseshoe)

When: Saturday, September 3, @ 7:30 PM EST

How to Watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

Notre Dame continues to be a huge underdog to the Buckeyes. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State is a 17 point favorite over the Irish with an OVER/UNDER of 59 points.

