Game week for Notre Dame VS Ohio State is upon us and all I can think about is running the triple option to come back from behind. Innovation is a thing.

FREEMAN’S MOVE

Marcus Freeman held court for his first regular season game week press conference as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach.

“For me, I learned something last year from coach Kelly when we were getting ready to play Florida State and Virginia Tech and he showed our players a video of what it’s really like to be down there. I’ve never coached at Virginia Tech or Florida State and it’s kind of cool to just see, okay, this is what it’s going to be like. I think I’m gonna take the same approach and be able to try to show them a little bit of what the game day atmosphere will be like.”

It’s a little funny (and a little worrisome) that one of the bigger knocks on Brian Kelly at Notre Dame was his poor performance in big games on the road... and Freeman is taking a page out of that playbook — even if it is one of the more obvious ways to prep a team.

You can watch the entire press conference in the player below. Outside of the injury updates, there wasn’t a whole lot of interesting stuff involved in the presser.

THE ECHOES ARE NAPPING

ESPN’s Holly Rowe visited Notre Dame Stadium, and I really don’t know what to make of it. Was this an attempt at some ASMR to relieve stress? Just one more knock on Notre Dame Stadium as a quiet place of worship.

Chills. Living a bucket list dream today on hallowed college football ground. ⁦@NDFootball⁩ is breath taking! pic.twitter.com/dAZ9GnwqsN — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) August 30, 2022

BRENDAN IN ENEMY TERRITORY

Brendan went on one of the podcast shows for Land Grant Holy Land. He had no power, no notes, and used a candle for light... and brought it all home with a dub.

More from Brendan:

SPEAKING OF PHIL JURKOVEC

