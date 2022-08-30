Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ohio State Buckeyes: Depth Charts

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its initial depth chart for the season-opener in The Horseshoe against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
OFFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Offense
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|76 Joe Alt
|55 Jarrett Patterson
|52 Zeke Correll
|75 Josh Lugg
|54 Blake Fisher
|87 Michael Mayer
|83 Jayden Thomas
|0 Braden Lenzy
|25 Chris Tyree
|12 Tyler Buchner
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|50 Rocco Spindler
|78 Pat Coogan
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|68 Michael Carmody
|84 Kevin Bauman
|29 Matt Salerno
|5 Joe Wilkins
|OR 7 Audric Estime
|10 Drew Pyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|OR 3 Logan Diggs
|-
I can’t say that there are many surprises — if any at all. Tyler Buchner was named as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback over Drew Pyne a few weeks ago after one of the more non-existent QB competitions I’ve seen in South Bend. Jarrett Patterson is still listed as the starter at LG, but Marcus Freeman did say that JP is still questionable for Saturday. Much has been made about the lack of numbers at wide receiver, but as far as pass-catchers go, the starting lineup of Lorenzo Styles, Michael Mayer, Jayden Thomas, Braden Lenzy, and Chris Tyree feels pretty good to me. I was a little surprised that Davis Sherwood was listed as the 3rd tight end over Eli Raridon — but fullback heart baby.
DEFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Defense
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|7 Isaiah Foskey
|57 Jayson Ademilola
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|16 Brandon Joseph
|6 Clarance Lewis
|9 Justin Ademilola
|54 Jacob Lacey
|97 Gabriel Rubio
|31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|24 Jack Kiser
|OR 52 Bo Bauer
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|OR 28 TaRiq Bracy
|OR 3 Houston Griffith
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|OR 5 Cam Hart
|OR 12 Jordan Botelho
|65 Chris Smith
|-
|90 Alexander Ehrensberger
|OR 10 Prince Kollie
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|-
|21Jaden Mickey
|-
|-
|20 Ben Morrison
Pay close attention to the defensive line on the depth chart. Isaiah Foskey, Jayson Ademilola, and Rylie Mills are three that are projected to have phenomenal seasons this year, but Marcus Freeman said Notre Dame will use 8+ against Ohio State — and that’s great news. The best defensive lines are always the deeper ones that are able to rotate in fresh and capable bodies throughout the game. D.J. Brown and Brandon Joseph at safety feels like the best combination available, and at cornerback, the Irish will likely use Cam Hart, Clarence Lewis, TaRiq Bracy, and Jaden Mickey in different combinations in base and in the nickel.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|14 Bryce McFerson
|99 Blake Grupe
|39 Jon Sot
|65 Michael Vinson
|39 Jon Sot
|16 Brandon Joseph
|25 Chris Tyree
|92 Zac Yoakam
|92 Zac Yoakam
|14 Bryce McFerson
|44 Alex Peitch
|14 Bryce McFerson
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0 Braden Lenzy
Transfer Blake Grupe won the job as the place kicker, and transfer Jon Sot won the punting job. So... thank god for that transfer portal. Chris Tyree looks to be the main guy returning kicks while Brandon Joseph (and Matt Salerno) will be returning the punts.
Cool.
