Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ohio State Buckeyes: Depth Charts

On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its initial depth chart for the season-opener in The Horseshoe against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 12 Tyler Buchner 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 50 Rocco Spindler 78 Pat Coogan 73 Andrew Kristofic 68 Michael Carmody 84 Kevin Bauman 29 Matt Salerno 5 Joe Wilkins OR 7 Audric Estime 10 Drew Pyne - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 3 Logan Diggs -

I can’t say that there are many surprises — if any at all. Tyler Buchner was named as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback over Drew Pyne a few weeks ago after one of the more non-existent QB competitions I’ve seen in South Bend. Jarrett Patterson is still listed as the starter at LG, but Marcus Freeman did say that JP is still questionable for Saturday. Much has been made about the lack of numbers at wide receiver, but as far as pass-catchers go, the starting lineup of Lorenzo Styles, Michael Mayer, Jayden Thomas, Braden Lenzy, and Chris Tyree feels pretty good to me. I was a little surprised that Davis Sherwood was listed as the 3rd tight end over Eli Raridon — but fullback heart baby.

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 6 Clarance Lewis 9 Justin Ademilola 54 Jacob Lacey 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser OR 52 Bo Bauer 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson OR 5 Cam Hart OR 12 Jordan Botelho 65 Chris Smith - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie 44 Junior Tuihalamaka - 21Jaden Mickey - - 20 Ben Morrison

Pay close attention to the defensive line on the depth chart. Isaiah Foskey, Jayson Ademilola, and Rylie Mills are three that are projected to have phenomenal seasons this year, but Marcus Freeman said Notre Dame will use 8+ against Ohio State — and that’s great news. The best defensive lines are always the deeper ones that are able to rotate in fresh and capable bodies throughout the game. D.J. Brown and Brandon Joseph at safety feels like the best combination available, and at cornerback, the Irish will likely use Cam Hart, Clarence Lewis, TaRiq Bracy, and Jaden Mickey in different combinations in base and in the nickel.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 14 Bryce McFerson 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree 92 Zac Yoakam 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles - - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

Transfer Blake Grupe won the job as the place kicker, and transfer Jon Sot won the punting job. So... thank god for that transfer portal. Chris Tyree looks to be the main guy returning kicks while Brandon Joseph (and Matt Salerno) will be returning the punts.

Cool.