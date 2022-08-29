Welcome to game week! It’s been a long, long offseason — but it’s finally game week for the season opener for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It’s the biggest game of the week with ESPN’s College Gameday on site for this top five showdown (OSU #2 & ND #5). It’s a huge game — and the yet the spread says otherwise. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is now a 17.5 point underdog to the Buckeyes with an over/under of 58.5.

This spread has risen slowly since it first surfaced a few months ago — and that was more like 14 points. 17.5 is a massive number, although we should probably expect some movement by the end of the week depending upon where the money is placed.

So yeah... here we go.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.