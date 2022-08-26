College Football: Week Zero Staff Picks

Welcome to the college football season. While we still have to wait another week to watch our Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a prime time clash in Columbus... college football is back!

I don’t care what the lineup is. On Saturday, we can watch college football from noon to way past midnight.

The two most interesting matchups is the game in Ireland between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and the final matchup of the day in Hawaii between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Hawaii Warriors.

So... the most interesting games of the day are OUTSIDE of the continental United States. KEEP JACK SWARBRICK AWAY FROM THIS INFORMATION AND THE TELEVISION!

Even with the Irish still hanging out at home, the OFD Staff has submitted their picks for the week. Once again we are using Tallysight to take care of our business, and you can scroll and flip through to see what we think.

HAPPY CFB DAY!