The Triple Option: Notre Dame names Bo Bauer and five others as football captains for 2022

And other things you need to know

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: Notre Dame Spring Game Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the Friday night before college football’s week zero, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just a week away from the showdown in Columbus versus the Ohio State Buckeyes.

SO LET’S RUN THE TRIPLE OPTION!

IRISH CAPTAINS ARE DAWGS

Notre Dame finally announced its football captains for the 2022 season on Friday. Jarrett Patterson, Isaiah Foskey, Michael Mayer, Bo Bauer, J.D. Bertrand, and Avery Davis wil all wear the “C” on their chest this year. Obviously, Avery Davis won’t be on the field due to his season-ending injury, but he will still be involved everyday with the team, and the respect his teammates have for him and his sacrifices are unmatched.

THAT HYPE TRAIN IS STILL RUNNING

There is a ton of hype for Marcus Freeman this year, and it’s coming from all directions. On Sunday, the ESPN Sportcenter Profile will feature the new Notre Dame head coach in a piece entitled, “The Rise of Marcus Freeman.”

NOT SO TOUGH

The Ohio State website 11 Warriors has ranked the Buckeye opponents for 2022 from easiest to hardest. While Irish fans likely feel that OSU is Notre Dame’s toughest opponent this season, 11W has the Irish at #3. They feel that the Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers, and Penn State Nittany Lions will be tougher games.

Huh?

CATCHING UP WITH BRENDAN

