It’s the Friday night before college football’s week zero, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just a week away from the showdown in Columbus versus the Ohio State Buckeyes.

SO LET’S RUN THE TRIPLE OPTION!

IRISH CAPTAINS ARE DAWGS

Notre Dame finally announced its football captains for the 2022 season on Friday. Jarrett Patterson, Isaiah Foskey, Michael Mayer, Bo Bauer, J.D. Bertrand, and Avery Davis wil all wear the “C” on their chest this year. Obviously, Avery Davis won’t be on the field due to his season-ending injury, but he will still be involved everyday with the team, and the respect his teammates have for him and his sacrifices are unmatched.















2022 Captains pic.twitter.com/ZxeHEubM4R — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 26, 2022

THAT HYPE TRAIN IS STILL RUNNING

There is a ton of hype for Marcus Freeman this year, and it’s coming from all directions. On Sunday, the ESPN Sportcenter Profile will feature the new Notre Dame head coach in a piece entitled, “The Rise of Marcus Freeman.”

NOT SO TOUGH

The Ohio State website 11 Warriors has ranked the Buckeye opponents for 2022 from easiest to hardest. While Irish fans likely feel that OSU is Notre Dame’s toughest opponent this season, 11W has the Irish at #3. They feel that the Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers, and Penn State Nittany Lions will be tougher games.

Huh?

We rank Ohio State’s 12 regular-season games from the ones we’re most confident the Buckeyes will win to the games we believe have the most upset potential. https://t.co/26JBF2k0fO pic.twitter.com/gVj3xk71h5 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 27, 2022

CATCHING UP WITH BRENDAN

I DON'T CARE THAT IT'S A HURRICANE DESHONE! WE'RE GOING TO THROW THE FOOTBALL AND WE'RE NOT GOING TO STOP THROWING THE FOOTBALL UNTIL THEY SOUND THE FINAL WHISTLE! pic.twitter.com/guq1LoLlYT — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 18, 2022

There's a lot to unpack from the Manti doc on Netflix, but I think we can all agree that this chud trying to frame himself as a hacker because he could google was hilarious. pic.twitter.com/IQ0PPBVVpW — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 19, 2022

Number of days till Papa John's is delivering a lot of pizza to very sad Buckeyes: pic.twitter.com/6BpK8yIRsH — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 22, 2022

We all know how this broadcast is going to go at the start pic.twitter.com/AdFXLPwQUi — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 23, 2022

Michigan looking at a plate of cupcakes https://t.co/fvtCxkF3Kt pic.twitter.com/SQGzN93VOl — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 23, 2022

Herbstreit is out there looking like he spent all off season fishing fat German kids out of a chocolate pipe. https://t.co/lLiO4l7YpI pic.twitter.com/wqowwqeKag — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 25, 2022

Imagine leaving @MMayer1001 off an All-American list? They'll certainly figure out what a mistake that was on Sept 3... https://t.co/8XNSZS3sTC pic.twitter.com/5ulbBVVwwy — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 26, 2022