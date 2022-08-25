There are several FREAKS lists out there now for college football, and while Bruce Feldman seems to be the king in this regard... I think he missed an important part of the definition of the word, “freak.”
Don’t be alarmed though. Brendan did a desperate “google search” and his findings properly place the REAL freaks of college football in the proper context. Unsurprisingly, Notre Dame’s old friend Pat Narduzzi from the Pittsburgh Panthers showed up a number of times.
- Karen Shaw would like to speak to the manager. Brendan McAlinden
- King baby is a doozy. Brendan McAlinden
- What kind of a FREAK hands out carrots on Halloween? Brendan McAlinden
- EVERY SINGLE LINE COMES BACK TO THOSE BASTARDS AT NOTRE DAME — THEY ARE THE ENEMY Brendan McAlinden
- Maybe the most obvious freak in all the land. Brendan McAlinden
- Zed’s dead and this gimp is out wandering the field. Brendan McAlinden
- Only the most freakiest of monsters would have Olive Garden looking down on them. Brendan McAlinden
- Eating a burrito IN THE MIDDLE OF THE BURRITO is a god damn war crime. Freak. Brendan McAlinden
- Any man born on third base obviously wants to get home to mama. Brendan McAlinden
Can you believe that these monsters really exist in the world? Well you better believe it. The college football season starts in just a few days, and these weirdos will be out running wild and unchecked by the mainstream media. You don’t believe me? DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH! Trust me when I say that the less you know is probably for the best, but the truth will set you free. Fans of the Michigan Wolverines, Stanford Cardinal, Clemson Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Pitt are just hiding behind nature’s great mistakes.
