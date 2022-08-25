OFD Podcast: Last bones to pick before for the Notre Dame football season begins

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are tossing one last bucket of rocks into the offseason podcast pond while staring down the ocean of the upcoming Notre Dame Football season. In this episode:

HELLO!

School supply conundrum.

REVIEWS!

Can the Irish win a national championship with 12 players on the field?

The go to Target furniture finish is espresso.

A Notre Dame recruiting rant is actually a YOU SHOULD LOVE CFB MORE rant.

Fullbacks forever.

The moving spread.

A game by game pick-em of the 2022 Notre Dame football season.

How things shake out against Ohio State.

Notre Dame becomes Nosferatu.

The North Carolina lie continues.

Could there be a problem in the desert with the elderly?

How are we supposed to look at the game against the Clemson Tigers?

Do the massive amount of transfers in for USC make them more likely to win over the Irish?

Can an 11-1 Notre Dame team make the college football playoff?

Week ZERO picks.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

