Week one is rapidly approaching for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the epic seaon opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Irish will start the season ranked #5 in the country, and are still three-score underdogs for the contest in Columbus.

It makes you wonder just a little bit... does everyone outside of the pollsters think Notre Dame is overrated?

Notre Dame hasn't been consistently overrated in over 15 years and some might say it's been the opposite. If that's your narrative, you need to get over the 2006 season, it's time to let it go. https://t.co/PyAD2m4nnW pic.twitter.com/dj2PeQvrV5 — Brendan (@verypiratey) August 17, 2022

It seems silly to throw out that word when you look at how good the Irish have been over the last five seasons (and 6 out of the last 7). And yet... according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is sitting with an over/under of 8.5 wins in 2022. The juice is on the under at +120, but it’s still 8.5.

Notre Dame’s four toughest games of the year are likely against Ohio State in Columbus, the Clemson Tigers at home, BYU in Vegas, and the USC Trojans in Los Angeles — but does that make it more likely to win just eight games on the year, or should everyone be smashing the over here?

What’s your season win total for Notre Dame in 2022?

