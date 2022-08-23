The Heisman odds are out, and the top four players with the best chance to with the Heisman Trophy come as no surprise (and don’t include any players from Notre Dame). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Heisman frontrunners are:

Ohio State Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud — +220

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young — +380

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams — +700

Alabama Crimson Tide EDGE Will Anderson — +1600

What’s actually interesting is when you start perusing around to see what odds some of the other stars in college football are getting to win the Heisman. One in particular that caught my eye was that Boston College Eagles QB Phil Jurkovec (+8000) had worse odds than Tyler Buchner (+7000).

Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised by those Buchner/Jurkovec odds, but Phil received a good bit of press during the offseason and he has a number of expectations for 2022. Buchner is the starting quarterback at Notre Dame... which I suppose still carries a little bit of weight.

Anyways...

Here are the rest of the Heisman odds for the Notre Dame players listed:

TE Michael Mayer +15000

QB Drew Pyne +15000

