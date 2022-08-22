In the middle of fall camp, Marcus Freeman announced that Tyler Buchner will be the starting quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the season opener in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Tyler Buchner will be the 18th different season-opening quarterback for the Irish over the last 26 years — which includes Everett Golson as a non-consecutive year starter.

Notre Dame Season Opening QB1’s Since 1997:

1997 — Ron Powlus

1998 — Jarious Jackson

1999 — Jarious Jackson

2000 — Arnaz Battle

2001 — Matt LoVecchio

2002 — Carlyle Holiday

2003 — Carlyle Holiday

2004 — Brady Quinn

2005 — Brady Quinn

2006 — Brady Quinn

2007 — Demetrius Jones

2008 — Jimmy Clausen

2009 — Jimmy Clausen

2010 — Dayne Crist

2011 — Dayne Crist

2012 — Everett Golson

2013 — Tommy Rees

2014 — Everett Golson

2015 — Malik Zaire

2016 — DeShone Kizer

2017 — Brandon Wimbush

2018 — Brandon Wimbush

2019 — Ian Book

2020 — Ian Book

2021 — Jack Coan

The Irish are 20-5 in season openers since 1997 with those 5 losses being in 2001 (Matt LoVecchio @ Nebraska Cornhuskers), 2004 (Brady Quinn @ BYU Cougars), 2007 (Demetrius Jones VS Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets), 2011 (Dayne Crist VS USF Bulls), and 2016 (DeShone Kizer vs Texas Longhorns).

Rather than get long-winded about the past, I merely offer up 25 years of stats. These are how the 16 QB’s that have started the season at QB for Notre Dame have fared. My new favorite stat is that from 1997-2007 there were a grand total of 8 TD’s thrown by the season-opening starter.