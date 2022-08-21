We are officially at the start of week zero for the college football season, and less than two weeks away from watching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish start its season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

The two teams are fairly close in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes are ranked #2 in both sets of rankings while the Irish are ranked #5 in both sets of rankings. That close proximity, however, isn’t something that’s shared as an opinion by the pundits or by the odds makers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is now a 16-point underdog in Columbus against Ohio State with an Over/Under of 58.5. The spread looked big just a few weeks ago when it was 14.5, but gradually it moved to 15 points — and now the game is officially a 3-score spread on the books.

Games with similar spreads in week zero and week one are:

Nebraska Cornhuskers -13 VS

Northwestern Wildcats +13

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs +19 VS

Missouri Tigers -19

Oregon Ducks +17 VS

Georgia Bulldogs -17

Miami OH +19 VS

Kentucky Wildcats -19

