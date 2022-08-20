The Notre Dame Fighting Irish completed practice 13 of fall camp and was a full practice viewing day for the media — one day after a full scrimmage.

OFFENSE

As expected, Andrew Kristofic took over for the injured Jarrett Patterson at left guard. Patterson wasn’t the only Irish OL sidelined on the day as Caleb Johnson, Tosh Baker, Aamil Wagner, and Michael Carmody were all inactive. The second team OL consisted of (left to right) Billy Schrauth, Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan, Ashton Craig, and Ty Chan.

Logan Diggs ditched the red jersey and is full go and full contact. There are some indications that both Diggs and Chris Tyree will be used in multiple ways this season — especially with the WR situation.

Both Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie are currently sidelined with injuries. Your healthy (we think) Irish wide receivers are Lorenzo Styles, Braden Lenzy, Tobias Merriweather, Xavier Watts, Matt Salerno, and Joe Wilkins.

Michael Mayer is Michael Mayer, but Eli Raridon, Kevin Bauman, Holden Staes, and Cane Berrong are all in the mix to see time on the field.

DEFENSE

It’s likely going to be Isaiah Foskey, Jayson Ademilola, Jacob Lacey, and Rylie Mills as the front four — although Howard Cross could be an “or” with Lacey. The second unit looks like Justin Ademilola, Jacob Lacey/HowardCross, Chris Smith, and NaNa Osafo-Mensah. We should expect plenty of snaps from all 8 players mentioned.

The most unsurprising group of ones is at linebacker. Bo Bauer (MIKE), Jack Kiser (ROVER), and J.D. Bertrand (WILL) are the starting three with Junior Tuihalamaka (MIKE), Jaylen Sneed (ROVER), and Prince Kollie (WILL). So where’s Marist Liufau? Without question, Notre Dame is taking it easy with Marist and he should figure into the mix at WILL as a healthy player during the season.

On Friday it was Brandon Joseph and Houston Griffith as the starting safeties with Ramon Henderson and D.J. Brown backing them up. The corners with the ones were Cam Hart and TaRiq Bracy with Clarance Lewis and Jaden Mickey backing them up. When the Irish go to the nickel package, it’s Bracy the moves inside and Lewis comes off the bench to the boundary.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The starting specialists right now are Blake Grupe (K), Bryce McFerson (KOS), and Jon Sot (P and Holder). It’s still a little early to peg the starting punt returner and kick returner — but that will likely be Brandon Joseph and Chris Tyree, respectively.

SOCIAL MEDIA AND VIDEO