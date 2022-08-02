OFD Podcast: The Notre Dame Football Breakfast Club

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan broke out the Barbies, put the bras on their heads, and opened up the podcast portal as we get closer and closer to the start of the Notre Dame football season. In this episode:

HELLO!

Breakfast battles, and why everyone else is way better than the Golden Arches.

The Bon Jovi effect.

Penguins are dope.

Some Peacock news... how much money is there?

REVIEWS!

A new Notre Dame conference.

The Pitt Rivalry is real - and it is beautiful.

The Rust Belt Conference.

This is a family friendly show you bastards.

Brian Kelly’s bare minimum.

Brent Venebles is a raving lunatic and fans of the Oklahoma Sooners have just lost their minds.

Notre Dame’s Hangover reveal and the Shamrock Series uniforms.

Keon Keely eyes the Alabama Crimson Tide, and Peyton Bowen fools around with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Ryan Day’s beard is terrible and Ohio State has some issues.

The fable of Phil Steele.

Drop in your answers for our 2022 PROP BETS.

The Irish start camp this week and we prepare for any news that filters out.

Our hopes and fears for the 2022 Notre Dame Football season.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.

