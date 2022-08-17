OFD Podcast: Preparing for the start of the Notre Dame football season

Joshua and Brendan fell down the podcast hole this week while Jude was out living his life before the Notre Dame football season hits. In this episode:

Pizza recall hits hard - but soccer moms may have it harder.

REVIEWS!

Jude has a special connection with people.

Our beef with John Ourand’s type of framing.

Notre Dame, NBC, and the Big Ten - it’s a thing.

Workshopping a Notre Dame football schedule.

Notre Dame as the villain remains undefeated.

Notre Dame is ranked #5 and we think polls are friggin awesome.

Audric Estime has a beautiful voice and we need more from him.

The Shamrock Series gear fiasco.

Recruiting and some stuff about Keon Keeley.

Are you prepared for the season?

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

